Dubai: A new 24-hour RT-PCR test centre, capable of catering to 1,000 visitors daily, was inaugurated at the campus of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA)-Dubai in Jaffiliya here today.
The centre, third by Right Health Group, was inaugurated by Khalid Abdul Karim, head of Finance, GDRFA, in presence of other officials.
Elaborating on the services, Dr Sanjay Paithankar, MD of Right Health Group, said: “This centre has been set up to specially facilitate PCR testing for expatriates who need to cancel their residence visa and exit the country. Initially, we intend to run it from 7am-11pm and then make it a 24x7 facility,” he added .
The PCR test centre will be catering to urgent test requirements, with results available within eight hours for Dh280, while regular tests with results available within 24 hours will be available for Dh100.