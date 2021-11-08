The Alhosn app Image Credit: S

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s official vaccine registry – Alhosn app – automatically records vaccination details for those receiving COVID-19 vaccines in the UAE. But even if you have been vaccinated outside the country, you can ensure that this is reflected on the app, especially as this can be necessary to access many public places in Abu Dhabi.

The emirate’s public health regulator – the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) – has urged residents to enter all vaccination details on Alhosn, and detailed the steps to be followed.

Procedure

Approved vaccines: To register a COVID-19 vaccination received outside the UAE, first ensure that the jab is among the COVID-19 vaccines approved by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, and the World Health Organisation. Approved vaccines include the following: Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm, Hyatvax, Sputnik V, Oxford AstraZeneca, Moderna, Covishield, Janssen and Sinovac. The vaccination must have also have been taken after October 1, 2020.

Required details: Certain key pieces of information must be included in the vaccination certificate that is presented, including the name of the vaccine recipient, vaccine recipient identifier like the Emirates ID or Unified Number in the passport, vaccine name, batch or lot number, vaccination date, and place of vaccination with country name.

Authorisation: Visit an authorised medical centre in Abu Dhabi for medical evaluation. This can include any Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) clinic, or Mubadala Healthcare facility. An authorisation report will be submitted by the centre to the health authorities in order to get the vaccination registered.

What next?

Once the vaccination is registered, your app will show a colour-coded status. A Green Pass, shown with a green colour on Alhosn, can be used to access public places in Abu Dhabi.

If the status turns grey, your Green Pass validity has ended; you will need to take a COVID-19 PCR test and receive a negative result in order to reinitiate your Green Pass.

If the Alhosn status is red, it indicates that the user has tested positive for COVID-19. The user must then follow directions issued by the Department of Health regarding quarantine and testing.

Report issues