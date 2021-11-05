1 of 11
The fifth edition of Emirates NBD Unity Run took place at Dubai Silicon Oasis on Friday.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The UAE’s leading community event supporting the inclusion of people of determination this year included a special celebration to mark the UAE Golden Jubilee with a parade of UAE flags.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The Emirates NBD Unity Run, sponsored by Gulf News, is held under the Patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and organised under the umbrella of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Community Sports Initiative. It actively supports Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities, Senses Residential and Day Care Centre and Emirates Red Crescent.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The 3km and 5km fun event included participants walking, running, using wheelchairs and strollers along the route to cross the finish line.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Centres for people of determination, their communities and families across the UAE joined together to celebrate unity and inclusion.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
There were special gifts for participants and finisher certificates for all. People of determination and their companions participated free of charge.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Let's take a look at some of the photos from the event.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News