Dubai: Forty taxi drivers in Dubai were honoured with the ‘Medal of Trust’ by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for returning items left behind by riders amounting to Dh4,705,703 in the first half of this year.
The Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring Department of RTA’s Public Transport Agency commended the honesty of drivers and their handling of lost money and personal belongings of taxi riders.
RTA said: “Celebrating these drivers is a celebration of the commitment to work ethics and honesty as well as the compliance with instructions and guidance in place. It credits the standing cooperation of drivers towards preserving passenger belongings and endeavouring to raise their satisfaction and make them happier, which will render transportation in the emirate an unforgettable experience.”
Strong motivation
The drivers expressed their pride in receiving the Medal of Trust. They also renewed their commitment to achieving customers’ satisfaction and happiness by handing back lost items, be it money or personal belongings, to the competent authorities.
“Such recognition would motivate and prompt us to adhere to the values of honesty and seek to provide better service to taxi users,” the taxi drivers said.