Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building with 27 tiers spiralling up its height: To celebrate World Architecture Day, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority sheds light on a story published on the Google Arts and Culture platform highlighting seven architectural landmarks in the emirate. The images in the feature were captured by Saj Shafique, Carlvic Lim, Sherrin George, Cedric Dhaenens, Kent Tupas, and Ismail Noor — all of whom immaculately captured these magnificent structures from around Dubai.
Image Credit: Supplied
Recognisable instantly by its iconic sail-shaped structure, Burj Al Arab is among one of the seven architectural marvels listed in the feature by Google Arts and Culture. The feature was a collaboration with Gulf Photo Plus, a Dubai-based photography center championing regional photographers and their remarkable perspectives
Image Credit: Supplied
The Binghatti Pearls Building was designed as a tribute to Dubai's pearl diving history, with a facade emulating pearl shells
Image Credit: Supplied
The Museum of the Future: A landmark structure, with its stainless steel cladding adorned by intricate calligraphy, the museum has been listed as one of the world’s most beautiful museums by National Geographic
Image Credit: Supplied
The Opus by Zaha Hadid: Located within Burj Khalifa district of Dubai, the Opus is designed as two separate towers that coalesce into a singular whole, taking the form of a cube. The two towers are linked by a four-storey atrium at ground level and also connected by an asymmetric 38-m wide three-storey brdge that is 71 meters above the ground. The free-formed fluidity of the Opus' eight-storey void contrasts with the precise orthogonal geometry of it's surrounding cube
Image Credit: Supplied
Cayan Tower: A skyscraper seemingly rotating upwards, this design is achieved by rotating each floor plate 1.2 degrees around a cylindrical core, making a 90-degree rotation from bottom to top.
Image Credit: Nestor Rivera/Gulf News reader
The O14 tower in Business Bay features a perforated concrete façade that serves as a solar screen, letting in exceptional levels of light, air and views
Image Credit: Silvia Baron