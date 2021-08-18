Dubai: Dubai Police has honoured a man, identified only as Mohammad Saleh Al Waqdi, at his workplace and among his colleagues for his honesty in handing over a bag full of cash he had found near an ATM on Sheikh Zayed Road. The bag contained Dh45,800 cash, a cheque worth Dh70,000, and private documents.
Brigadier Abdul Rahim Bin Shafie, director of Al Barsha Police Station, recently led a delegation to Al Wadi’s workplace in Al Barsha Mall to honour and thank him for his honest action.
Brig Bin Shafie said the visit came in line with the ‘We Reach You to Thank You’ initiative, which aims at honouring police’s collaborators at their workplace amongst their colleagues. “Dubai Police is keen on strengthening the concept of community partnership with the police, and reinforcing the sense of responsibility among individuals,” he added.
The employee thanked Dubai Police for their gesture and said he only wanted to fulfil his national duty by handing over the bag to Al Barsha Police Station so it could ultimately be returned to its owner.