Bigg Boss 7 Malayalam: Now that it’s over, will Anumol rethink Aneesh’s marriage proposal?

In one of the biggest plot twists of the show, Aneesh proposed to Anumol
Bigg Boss 7 Malayalam has wrapped up, with Anumol being crowned the winner and Aneesh, as runner-up. While the disgruntled whispers from many fans continue, the cheers remain loud for Anumol. And now the main question is, will Anumol reconsider Anish's marriage proposal?
Here’s the tea: a few days ago, Aneesh and Anumol were chilling in the garden for a candid chat when the former decided to go all in. After Anumol complimented Aneesh on his newfound charm, saying, “You have changed a lot. So many changes in your character. I didn’t like you much initially; it was the first time I was seeing someone like you. Now, you are a good human. Someone everyone would like,” Aneesh hit her with the ultimate curveball: “Is it? If so, can we get married?”
Anumol was floored, thinking it was a prank. “It’s a comedy, right? We have a mic, there is a camera, it’s a prank, right?” But once she realised he was serious, she set the record straight: “I am not thinking about marriage now. I have to take care of my career and need to get settled… I had an affair, and it ended in a breakup. So, I had the thought of not getting married at all. But I know my marriage is my parents’ biggest wish, so I want to do it for them… I wish to have a small ritual at Guruvayoor, but that won’t be possible now.”
Later, Aneesh was mocked for his proposal, but he held on to his ground and said that his proposal was genuine, and he meant what he said. So...does this mean, there's a chance for them after the show? Who knows.
