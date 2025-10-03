Park Min-young runs scams like runway shows in Confidence Queen K-Drama— every look’s a heist

Park Min-young is clearly having the time of her life slipping between personas
The weekend drama Confidence Queen is serving looks — and scams — with brand new stills of Park Min-young ahead of its next episode.
Based on the hit 2018 Japanese drama The Confidence Man JP, this slick Korean remake follows three brilliant con artists who take down villains by spinning elaborate webs of deception. Park Min-young leads the pack as Yoon Yi Rang, a mastermind swindler with an IQ of 165. She’s joined by Park Hee-soon as James, the smooth master of disguise, and Joo Jong Hyuk as Myung Gu Ho, the sharp rookie of the crew.
The latest stills prove just how far Yi Rang will go for a con. First up: she’s disguised as a dazzling movie star, complete with a chic mini dress, plush fur jacket, and cotton-candy-pink waves. Fans at the airport would be fooled. Villain obsessed with cinema? About to be played.
But Yi Rang doesn’t stop there. In another transformation, she steps straight out of history, dressed in a vintage colonial-era ensemble with a mesh hat, channeling the elegance of a formidable madame. From idol-level glamour to period-drama gravitas, Park Min-young is clearly having the time of her life slipping between personas.
The production team couldn’t agree more, calling her “a born actress who thrives on transformation,” and promising audiences a wild ride: “In Confidence Queen, she doesn’t just play Yi Rang — she brings to life countless alter egos. We can’t wait for viewers to enjoy every twist.”
One thing’s for sure: with Park Min Young running the ultimate con, you’ll want to keep your eyes glued to the screen.
