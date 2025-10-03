Park Min-young runs scams like runway shows in Confidence Queen K-Drama— every look’s a heist

Based on the hit 2018 Japanese drama The Confidence Man JP, this slick Korean remake follows three brilliant con artists who take down villains by spinning elaborate webs of deception. Park Min-young leads the pack as Yoon Yi Rang, a mastermind swindler with an IQ of 165. She’s joined by Park Hee-soon as James, the smooth master of disguise, and Joo Jong Hyuk as Myung Gu Ho, the sharp rookie of the crew.