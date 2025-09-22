Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange lists region’s first Quantum Computing ETF

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, ADX’s Group CEO, said the listing marks “a milestone that reaffirms our commitment to expanding and diversifying the investment choices available to our investors.” He added that quantum computing could transform industries ranging from medicine to energy and finance, making the new ETF “an entry point into a sector poised to shape the next phase of global growth.”

With this listing, ADX has reinforced its role as the Middle East’s largest ETF marketplace. The exchange now manages ETFs worth 1.7 billion dirhams in market capitalization — more than double the level recorded in August 2024.

The Boreas Solactive Quantum Computing UCITS ETF — trading under the symbol QUANTM — tracks 25 companies driving advances in the emerging technology, including Alphabet, Amazon, IBM, Microsoft and Nvidia. It is ADX’s 17th ETF listing overall, and its second this year.

Quantum computing uses the principles of quantum mechanics to process information at speeds far beyond traditional supercomputers. The technology is expected to accelerate breakthroughs in areas such as drug discovery, climate modeling, and financial risk analysis.

The ETF was launched by Abu Dhabi-based investment manager Lunate, whose public markets head, Sherif Salem, described the move as a “landmark moment” for both the firm and the exchange. Salem said the fund offers early exposure to “transformative potential” in the sector, spanning both blue-chip tech leaders and specialist innovators.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.