Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange lists region’s first Quantum Computing ETF

Boreas Solactive Quantum Computing UCITS ETF to trade under symbol QUANTM
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has listed the region’s first thematic Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), giving investors access to some of the world’s biggest names in quantum computing.
The Boreas Solactive Quantum Computing UCITS ETF — trading under the symbol QUANTM — tracks 25 companies driving advances in the emerging technology, including Alphabet, Amazon, IBM, Microsoft and Nvidia. It is ADX’s 17th ETF listing overall, and its second this year.
With this listing, ADX has reinforced its role as the Middle East’s largest ETF marketplace. The exchange now manages ETFs worth 1.7 billion dirhams in market capitalization — more than double the level recorded in August 2024.
Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, ADX’s Group CEO, said the listing marks “a milestone that reaffirms our commitment to expanding and diversifying the investment choices available to our investors.” He added that quantum computing could transform industries ranging from medicine to energy and finance, making the new ETF “an entry point into a sector poised to shape the next phase of global growth.”
The ETF was launched by Abu Dhabi-based investment manager Lunate, whose public markets head, Sherif Salem, described the move as a “landmark moment” for both the firm and the exchange. Salem said the fund offers early exposure to “transformative potential” in the sector, spanning both blue-chip tech leaders and specialist innovators.
The launch comes as thematic investing gains traction worldwide. Global thematic funds have nearly doubled in size over the past five years, reaching USD 562 billion.
Quantum computing uses the principles of quantum mechanics to process information at speeds far beyond traditional supercomputers. The technology is expected to accelerate breakthroughs in areas such as drug discovery, climate modeling, and financial risk analysis.
Based on back-tested data, the index tracked by the new ETF has delivered 29.4% compounded annual growth since 2017.
For ADX, the listing represents more than a new product — it’s part of a strategy to boost liquidity, attract global capital, and support Abu Dhabi’s ambition to build a knowledge-based economy.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox