Dubai: Experts are set to descend upon Dubai to advance and collaborate on ways to combat chronic diseases globally through traditional complementary and alternative medical (TCAM) practices.

The second International AYUSH Conference and Exhibition is organised by the UAE-based volunteer organisation Science India Forum alongside the Ministry of AYUSH under the government of India.

The three-day conference, from January 13 to 15 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, aims to showcase AYUSH as a reliable healthcare system for non-communicable chronic disease (NCDs).

AYUSH AYUSH stands for Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy.



Of these, Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, and Naturopathy have been approved as medical systems under the Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine Department of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention since 2002.

High-profile

Practitioners, policymakers, industrialists, researchers, and students of AYUSH worldwide are expected to participate in the free-to-attend three-day event.

Indian Minister of State for External Affairs of India V Muraleedharan will inaugurate the conference. Minister of State for AYUSH, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, and the Consul General of India in Dubai, Satish Kumar Sivan will also be present.

The theme of the Conference is “Non-Communicable Chronic Diseases - Prevention and Management through AYUSH.”

Cure, prevention via AYUSH

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 74 per cent of all deaths globally.

The organisers said AYUSH systems can play an important role in preventing and combating NCDs.

“AYUSH offers various methods to cure and prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by following lifestyle modification and dietetics, medications, and therapies. The goal of the conference is to bring to light AYUSH as an authentic and reliable healthcare system for Non-Communicable Chronic Diseases,” organisers stated.

Featuring over 50 talks, 1,300 delegates and more than 300 research papers, the 2nd International AYUSH Conference and Exhibition promises to be a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among practitioners, policymakers, industrialists, researchers, and students from over 30 countries.

Experts, exhibition

Distinguished experts from India, the USA, Europe, and beyond have confirmed their participation, ensuring diverse perspectives and insights. More than 100 stalls will be arranged for the display of Arogya Ayurdeva exhibitions.

An International Exhibition showcasing AYUSH Pharma, FMCG products, AYUSH Service providers, educational institutions, research organiations, Organic products, AYUSH equipment and various government AYUSH systems will also be organised during the event.

Evening sessions will be held to create public awareness about AYUSH systems. These will be free public events.

Delegate assembly

An International Delegate Assembly (IDA) is incorporated into the AYUSH Conference. “We expect WHO representatives, Traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM) regulators and policymakers from different countries, strategists, and Industry leaders to grace this session,” the organisers said.

Officials said the conference will strengthen the relationship between India and the UAE in the field of TCAM and medical tourism.

With Dubai’s strategic positioning and excellent connectivity, the event will provide unparalleled opportunities for the global dissemination of AYUSH systems.