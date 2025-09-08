GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Hamdan shares stunning ‘Blood Moon’ video over UAE skies

Skywatchers across the UAE gathered to witness the most spectacular celestial phenomenon

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, has shared a stunning video capturing the “Blood Moon” fading over the UAE skies at the close of Sunday night’s total lunar eclipse.

The short clip, posted on his official Instagram account, shows the moon gradually losing its reddish glow as the celestial event drew to an end, offering followers a rare glimpse of the dramatic spectacle from the Emirates.

According to astronomers, a total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth aligns directly between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow that gives the moon its distinctive crimson hue.

Skywatchers across the UAE gathered to witness the most spectacular celestial phenomenon, with mosques across the country holding special eclipse prayers to mark the occasion.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Related Topics:
UAESheikh Hamdan bin MohammedLunar EclipseFull Moon

