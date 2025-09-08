Sheikh Hamdan shares stunning ‘Blood Moon’ video over UAE skies

Skywatchers across the UAE gathered to witness the most spectacular celestial phenomenon
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, has shared a stunning video capturing the “Blood Moon” fading over the UAE skies at the close of Sunday night’s total lunar eclipse.
The short clip, posted on his official Instagram account, shows the moon gradually losing its reddish glow as the celestial event drew to an end, offering followers a rare glimpse of the dramatic spectacle from the Emirates.
According to astronomers, a total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth aligns directly between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow that gives the moon its distinctive crimson hue.
Skywatchers across the UAE gathered to witness the most spectacular celestial phenomenon, with mosques across the country holding special eclipse prayers to mark the occasion.
