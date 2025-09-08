GOLD/FOREX
Blood Moon 2025 over Dubai’s Burj Khalifa: Stunning timelapse captured during total lunar eclipse

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
Dubai: As the rare Blood Moon cast its glow over the UAE skies during Sunday night’s total lunar eclipse, Dubai-based photographer Rami Dibo captured a breathtaking timelapse of the celestial spectacle set against the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Showcasing the awe-inspiring path of the Blood Moon over the iconic building, the project was part of Dubai Astronomy Group’s (DAG’s) special event.

The DAG, which hosted a flagship viewing event at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and a global livestream with 20 partner organisations, shared the video separately.

The timelapse shows the Blood Moon’s gradual transition in just eight seconds.

Moon’s trajectory

The Blood Moon begins to rise during the total eclipse and travels along a gentle slope behind Burj Khalifa, gradually dimming and partially returning to its normal colour as it moves higher in the sky.

As it crosses the world’s tallest tower, which was glowing in a golden hue, the tower suddenly shifts to blue, creating a striking contrast. Set to the hook lyrics of Imagine Dragons’ ‘On Top of the World’, the music perfectly complements the view featuring the tower that houses the At the Top observatory.

Quick timelapse

While posting it on his Instagram page, Rami wrote: "While the complete cycle is still ongoing, I wanted to post this quick timelapse of the full lunar eclipse crossing the tallest building in the world."

Rami Dibo is known for his captivating cityscape and celestial imagery, often featuring the Burj Khalifa and the Moon.

Within hours, his Blood Moon reel already attracted tens of thousands of views.

The timelapse quickly drew praise, with many calling it stunning, magnificent, and epic, highlighting that it is a rare, once-in-a-decade snapshot of nature’s beauty intersecting with an architectural wonder.

Related Topics:
UAEDubaiBurj KhalifaLunar Eclipse

