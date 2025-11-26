Sharjah’s NMC Royal Hospital recognised as age-friendly by WHO and Sharjah Social Services Department

NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah has announced a major milestone in its ongoing commitment to excellence and compassionate care. The hospital has been officially accredited as an age-friendly establishment for a period of three years by the Social Services Department of Sharjah (SSSD), in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

With this recognition, NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah has distinguished itself as the only private hospital in the Northern Emirates to receive certification as an Elderly-Friendly Establishment, testament to its dedication to creating a safe and supportive environment for its older patients.

This prestigious accreditation underscores the hospital’s ongoing efforts to meet both national and international standards in accessibility, patient safety and quality healthcare. It reflects the organisation’s steadfast commitment to ensuring that elderly patients receive dignified and respectful care at every stage of their healthcare journey.

Imad Sadek, Hospital Director, said: “We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition. It represents the collective dedication of our entire team, whose hard work and compassion continue to shape a healthcare environment where every patient feels valued and cared for. NMC Royah Hospital Sharjah remains focused on enhancing its services and setting new benchmarks for excellence in patient-centred care.”