Philippines: Insurance for senior citizens automatically covered by PhilHealth?

Know the process to avail of health coverage for medical needs like surgery, hospital care
Manila: Under Philippine law, senior citizens are automatically entitled to health insurance coverage through PhilHealth.
Does it really cover everyone? And how does it work? What's zero-balance billing? Read on...
As a rule, the legal mandate in the Asian country ensures that older adults are protected even if they are no longer employed or able to pay regular contributions.
There is a clearly-defined process for confirming registration and activating coverage, allowing senior citizens to access PhilHealth benefits when they need medical services.
Here’s what you need to know:
Yes.
Filipino citizens aged 60 years or older who are not already covered under another PhilHealth membership category (e.g., employed, self-employed) are automatically covered by PhilHealth under Republic Act 10645 and the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act.
The national government pays their PhilHealth premium contributions (often funded by the “sin tax”). In 2025, the Philippine government collected 106 billion in taxes on cigarettes alone, as per a report by GMA network.
It means:
You don’t have to pay monthly PhilHealth premiums just because you are a senior citizen.
If a senior citizen already has 120 paid monthly contributions (from work or previous membership), they’re considered a Lifetime Member and also don’t pay further premiums.
If a senior citizen continues working or has regular income, they may still be under another paying category until they retire.
Yes.
Even if coverage is automatic in theory, seniors still need to register or update records with PhilHealth to access benefits smoothly.
In order to get PhilHealth coverage, you need a bit of patience to collect, and submit, all documentary requirements to proper authorities as per the law.
Steps to register:
Visit your local Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) or PhilHealth Local Health Insurance Office (LHIO).
Submit a completed PhilHealth Member Registration Form (PMRF).
Present a valid ID that shows age (e.g., Senior Citizen ID or other government ID).
Await your PhilHealth ID and Member Data Record (MDR), which help hospitals verify coverage quickly.
If or when the need arises, hospitals with access to the PhilHealth HCI Portal can check eligibility at admission. You usually just need to present valid IDs, and the hospital prints your eligibility from the system.
General coverage system:
PhilHealth does not work as a simple percentage discount. Instead, it uses case rates and benefit packages that cover part or all of a hospital bill depending on the diagnosis or procedure.
Basic coverage may include:
Hospital room and board
Professional fees
Diagnostics, laboratory tests, and medicines
Operating room and surgical costs
Outpatient care and consultations
Special preventive programs (such as Konsulta and dialysis)
Important note: PhilHealth coverage is deducted first before applying the mandatory 20% senior citizen discount under the Expanded Senior Citizens Act.
Cholecystectomy (gallbladder surgery): PhilHealth uses case rates for specific surgeries, and these can vary by hospital and diagnosis.
General surgical case rates (e.g., abdominal procedures) are listed in official PhilHealth tables, but gallbladder surgery is not always separately published in summary tables available online.
PhilHealth periodically updates case rates and increases benefits for common procedures.
The exact amount covered for cholecystectomy depends on the diagnosis code and applicable case rate, so it is best to ask the hospital’s billing or PhilHealth office for the exact figure.
Heart surgeries and catastrophic procedures: PhilHealth offers Z-Benefit packages for expensive or critical procedures, including some major heart surgeries:
Heart valve repair or replacement (Z-Benefit): approximately ₱642,000 to ₱810,000 coverage for qualified cases.
Open heart surgery packages: in some cases, coverage may reach close to ₱1,000,000 or more under expanded Z-Benefits, depending on the procedure and condition.
Other catastrophic packages may include pediatric heart surgeries and complex congenital defect corrections with fixed benefit amounts.
Z-Benefit packages require proper clinical documentation and PhilHealth pre-approval.
Always bring your PhilHealth ID or MDR (member data record) and Senior Citizen ID when admitted.
Confirm that the hospital or clinic is PhilHealth-accredited before admission.
Ask the hospital billing or PhilHealth desk about expected case rate coverage and possible co-payments, especially in private hospitals.
The NBB/(ZBB) policy means patients do not pay out-of-pocket for covered hospital services — essentially “no balance billing.”
Under this policy, PhilHealth pays the hospital for services so patients aren’t charged extra, if requirements are met.
Traditionally this applied to indigent, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and other qualified members.
The NBB / ZBB policy usually applies only in accredited public hospitals or for indigent members.
Note: In private hospitals, you may still need to pay amounts beyond what PhilHealth covers.
Recent government statements call for expanding ZBB benefits beyond the poorest patients — including middle class Filipinos struggling with medical bills.
Executive Secretary Ralph Recto urged both the Department of Health (DOH) and PhilHealth to make sure the policy truly reaches more people.
The DOH is also working to include local government unit (LGU) hospitals (not just DOH-run hospitals) under the ZBB program in 2026, with efforts underway to develop rules and funding for that expansion.
The Philippine Supreme Court ordered the return of about ₱60 billion in “excess funds” to PhilHealth, which the government is now using to help bolster Universal Health Care implementation — including ZBB support.
Top officials said restoring those funds should help the rollout and sustainability of the ZBB policy — reinforcing PhilHealth’s ability to pay for services that keep patients’ bills at zero.
Some lawmakers question the clarity of the policy’s branding and real-world effects.
One oft-citen criticism is that despite the promise of “no balance billing,” NBB/ZBB, many patients still encounter charges or confusion about eligibility.
Some Senators raised such concerns about the policy’s name vs. actual implementation. Practical issues also remain around accommodation types (e.g., basic ward vs. higher-class beds), documentation requirements, and how private hospitals can participate.
Government statements reported that over a million Filipinos have benefited from the zero balance billing programme within just a few months of implementation.
These are mainly those admitted to basic or ward accommodations in DOH hospitals where PhilHealth foots the bill.
However, broader access — especially for those in private hospitals or higher-cost services — still depends on policy expansion and clearer guidelines between DOH and PhilHealth.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox