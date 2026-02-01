Philippines: Insurance for senior citizens automatically covered by PhilHealth?

Republic Act 10645: Citizens aged 60 years or older who are not already covered under another PhilHealth membership category (e.g., employed, self-employed) are automatically covered by PhilHealth and the Universal Health Care (UHC) under RA 10645. The national government pays for their PhilHealth premium contributions (often funded by the “sin tax”). Despite the so-called zero-balance billing (ZBB) confusion exist on the details of the policy. Pexels