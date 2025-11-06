From long weekends to Eid breaks - how to plan your holidays for the next year
Dubai: Planning your holidays for next year starts with knowing when the public holidays fall. From New Year’s Day to Eid celebrations and the Eid Al Eithad, 2026 promises plenty of opportunities for long weekends and family time.
While some dates are fixed, others follow the Islamic lunar calendar and can shift each year, so it pays to plan ahead. This guide breaks down all the predicted public holidays, how they are determined, and school breaks to help you make the most of your time off.
Residents in the UAE can expect at least 12 public holidays in 2026, including potential long weekends. While official dates will be confirmed by the UAE government closer to each holiday, predictions based on astronomical data and UAE Cabinet resolutions give a good idea of what to expect.
Key predicted public holidays for 2026:
January 1: New Year’s Day
Shawwal 1-3: Eid Al Fitr
Dhu Al Hijjah 9: Arafat Day
Dhu Al Hijjah 10-12: Eid Al Adha
Muharram 1: Islamic New Year
Rabi Al Awwal 12: Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Birthday
December 2-3: Eid Al Etihad
Eid Al Fitr 2026
Expected dates: Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22
Marks the end of Ramadan and could give residents a three-day weekend.
Eid Al Adha 2026
Expected dates: Tuesday, May 26 (Arafat Day) to Sunday, May 31
Eid Al Adha is one of the most significant Islamic holidays and may result in a six-day break when combined with the weekend.
Note: Islamic holidays remain subject to official moon sightings, so final dates will be announced closer to the holidays.
Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day) 2026
Eid Al Etihad is a fixed holiday on December 2 and 3, falling on Wednesday and Thursday, which could create a potential long weekend.
UAE public holidays are a mix of Gregorian calendar holidays and Islamic lunar calendar holidays:
Gregorian-based holidays: Fixed dates every year (e.g., New Year’s Day, National Day)
Islamic holidays: Dates change yearly depending on the Hijri calendar and crescent moon sightings (e.g., Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, Hijri New Year, Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday)
Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2024 allows some holidays to be shifted to the start or end of the week to create longer breaks, except for Eid holidays.
If a holiday falls on a weekend or overlaps with another holiday, it is not carried forward.
Local governments may declare additional holidays for special occasions, even if they are not on the federal list.
The variation comes from the mix of fixed Gregorian dates and lunar-based Islamic holidays. Lunar holidays shift around the Gregorian calendar each year, meaning holidays like Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, and Hijri New Year don’t fall on the same date annually.
For MOE curriculum schools
Winter Break: December 15, 2025 – January 4, 2026
Spring Break & Eid Al Fitr: March 16–29, 2026
Mid-Term Break & Eid Al Adha: May 25–29, 2026
Hijri New Year: June 17, 2026
Summer Break (admin and teaching Staff): Starts July 18, 2026
For Dubai private schools (KHDA)
Schools starting in April 2025–2026:
Winter Break: December 15 – January 5
Spring Break: March 16–30
End of Academic Year: March 30, 2026
Schools starting in September 2025–2026:
Winter Break: December 15 – January 5
Spring Break: March 16–30
End of Academic Year: March 3, 2026
