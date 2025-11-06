GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Ask Us

UAE public holidays 2026: Potential long weekends revealed

From long weekends to Eid breaks - how to plan your holidays for the next year

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Fireworks illuminate the sky over Dubai on March 31, 2025, on the first day of Eid al-Fitr marking the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan. (Picture used for illustrative purposes)
Fireworks illuminate the sky over Dubai on March 31, 2025, on the first day of Eid al-Fitr marking the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan. (Picture used for illustrative purposes)
AFP-GIUSEPPE CACACE

Dubai: Planning your holidays for next year starts with knowing when the public holidays fall. From New Year’s Day to Eid celebrations and the Eid Al Eithad, 2026 promises plenty of opportunities for long weekends and family time. 

While some dates are fixed, others follow the Islamic lunar calendar and can shift each year, so it pays to plan ahead. This guide breaks down all the predicted public holidays, how they are determined, and school breaks to help you make the most of your time off.

Predicted UAE public holidays in 2026

Residents in the UAE can expect at least 12 public holidays in 2026, including potential long weekends. While official dates will be confirmed by the UAE government closer to each holiday, predictions based on astronomical data and UAE Cabinet resolutions give a good idea of what to expect.

Key predicted public holidays for 2026:

  • January 1: New Year’s Day

  • Shawwal 1-3: Eid Al Fitr

  • Dhu Al Hijjah 9: Arafat Day

  • Dhu Al Hijjah 10-12: Eid Al Adha

  • Muharram 1: Islamic New Year

  • Rabi Al Awwal 12: Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Birthday

  • December 2-3: Eid Al Etihad

Long weekends to look out for

Eid Al Fitr 2026

  • Expected dates: Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22

  • Marks the end of Ramadan and could give residents a three-day weekend.

Eid Al Adha 2026

  • Expected dates: Tuesday, May 26 (Arafat Day) to Sunday, May 31

  • Eid Al Adha is one of the most significant Islamic holidays and may result in a six-day break when combined with the weekend.

Note: Islamic holidays remain subject to official moon sightings, so final dates will be announced closer to the holidays.

Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day) 2026

Eid Al Etihad is a fixed holiday on December 2 and 3, falling on Wednesday and Thursday, which could create a potential long weekend.

How UAE public holidays are determined

UAE public holidays are a mix of Gregorian calendar holidays and Islamic lunar calendar holidays:

  • Gregorian-based holidays: Fixed dates every year (e.g., New Year’s Day, National Day)

  • Islamic holidays: Dates change yearly depending on the Hijri calendar and crescent moon sightings (e.g., Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, Hijri New Year, Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday)

Holiday rules in the UAE

  • Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2024 allows some holidays to be shifted to the start or end of the week to create longer breaks, except for Eid holidays.

  • If a holiday falls on a weekend or overlaps with another holiday, it is not carried forward.

  • Local governments may declare additional holidays for special occasions, even if they are not on the federal list.

Why UAE public holidays change every year

The variation comes from the mix of fixed Gregorian dates and lunar-based Islamic holidays. Lunar holidays shift around the Gregorian calendar each year, meaning holidays like Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, and Hijri New Year don’t fall on the same date annually.

School holidays in the UAE for 2026

For MOE curriculum schools

  • Winter Break: December 15, 2025 – January 4, 2026

  • Spring Break & Eid Al Fitr: March 16–29, 2026

  • Mid-Term Break & Eid Al Adha: May 25–29, 2026

  • Hijri New Year: June 17, 2026

  • Summer Break (admin and teaching Staff): Starts July 18, 2026

For Dubai private schools (KHDA)

Schools starting in April 2025–2026:

  • Winter Break: December 15 – January 5

  • Spring Break: March 16–30

  • End of Academic Year: March 30, 2026

Schools starting in September 2025–2026:

  • Winter Break: December 15 – January 5

  • Spring Break: March 16–30

  • End of Academic Year: March 3, 2026

Related Topics:
UAE Public holidays

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Performers participate from 53rd Eid Al Etihad official show in 2024 at the base of Jebel Hafeet.

UAE: How to get nine days off for Eid Al Etihad

3m read
Schools prepare to welcome students back after the mid-term break

Exam prep to begin as UAE schools reopen after break

1m read
Will Eid Al Etihad holiday 2025 be a five-day break?

Will Eid Al Etihad holiday 2025 be a five-day break?

2m read
People enjoy the beautiful Flag Dance roaming performance taking place at the Dubai Hills Mall in celebration of the UAE National Day.

UAE 2026 holidays: 12 days off, 6-day weekend expected?

3m read