Countdown to Ramadan begins: Astronomers predict start date

We are weeks away from the Holy Month

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The exact start date will be officially confirmed by the sighting of the new crescent moon
Dubai: The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on February 19, 2026, meaning there are about four months left until it starts, according to astronomical calculations.

While the exact start date will be officially confirmed by the sighting of the new crescent moon, experts predict that the new moon will be visible on February 17, 2026, making February 19 the most likely first day of Ramadan.

Astronomical observatories and experts note that preparations for the sacred month are already underway, as Muslims around the world look forward to a period of spiritual reflection, worship, and community, observed annually with deep devotion and unity.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed through fasting from dawn to sunset, along with increased prayer, reflection, and community gatherings.

It’s worth noting that these dates are based on astronomical forecasts and may vary depending on actual moon sightings across different regions. The UAE government typically confirms public holidays closer to the date through official announcements.

