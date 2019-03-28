What is it for? Read our guide to learn more

When is it?

Al Isra'a Wal Mi’raj is an Islamic holiday observed annually on the 27th day of the Islamic month of Rajab, according to the Hijiri calendar.

This year, as far as the Gregorian calendar is concerned, the holiday should fall on Wednesday April 3.

What does it translate to?

Al Isra’a Wal Mi’raj roughly translates as “Night Journey and Ascension”.

What does it mark?

Al Isra'a Wal Mi’raj marks the night God took Mohammad (PBUH) on a journey from Makkah to Jerusalem, and then to heaven. The journey was made in a single night, hence the name.

What is done on the day?