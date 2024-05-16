Dubai: Saudi Arabia is set to welcome Hajj pilgrims with a multilingual team of women at Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Medina.

A video clip showing young Saudi women practising welcome phrases in various languages, including English, French, Turkish, and Indonesian, among others, has gone viral.

The presence of these skilled female staff members has drawn commendation from the Emir of Medina, Salman bin Sultan, who recently visited the airport to review the preparations for the incoming pilgrims.

The video of the women has also sparked significant engagement on social media.

The arrival of the first plane carrying early pilgrims last Thursday marked the beginning of this highly organised event, characterised by extensive security measures and comprehensive service preparations.