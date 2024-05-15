Dubai: An anonymous individual collaborating with Saudi Public Security authorities has been instrumental in the arrest of two expatriates involved in a fake Hajj campaign in Riyadh.

The operation began when the informant contacted the fraud office after encountering the fraudulent ad on social media.

Posing as a potential customer, the collaborator expressed interest in registering three pilgrims for Hajj, leading to an invitation from one of the suspects, an illegal resident from Egypt, to discuss details at their office.

Before the meeting, the collaborator informed the police, setting the stage for a strategic ambush.

A video released by the security forces captures the culmination of the operation, showing the police detaining the suspects at the office.

The operation has garnered significant attention on social media, with many users praising the detailed execution that led to the fraudsters’ capture.

The fraudulent scheme offered fake services, including introductory seminars on Hajj rituals, for a fee of SR3,000 per pilgrim.