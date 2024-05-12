Dubai: The General Directorate of Public Security in Saudi Arabia has warned both citizens and residents about fraudulent advertisements on social media offering unauthorised Hajj services.

The deceptive ads claim to provide services such as performing Hajj rituals on behalf of others, securing and distributing sacrificial offerings (Adahi), selling Hajj bracelets, and offering transportation, all promoted by unidentified individuals and entities.

The Directorate said that strict penalties will be imposed on those found engaging in these fraudulent activities.

It also clarified that the Project for Utilisation of Hady and Adahi is the only official entity authorised to sell and manage Adahi bonds.

These can be securely purchased through the project’s official website at adahi.org, the Ehsan National Platform for Charitable Work, or by calling the unified number 920020193.

Public Security urges the public to adhere to official Hajj regulations and guidelines and encourages reporting any suspicious activities or violations by contacting (911) in Mecca, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region, or (999) in all other regions across the Kingdom.

Fines to be imposed

The kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj on Saturday said reliance on official channels guarantee access to pilgrimage and safeguard pilgrims’ rights during the holy journey.

The ministry stressed that all pilgrims must obtain a Hajj permit. The announcement followed a recent statement by the Council of Senior Scholars, Saudi Arabia’s highest Islamic body, who pointed out that performing Hajj without an official permit is deemed sinful.

Starting June 2, Saudi Arabia will enforce penalties against Muslims caught trying to illegally perform Hajj in and around Mecca.

This year’s Hajj rites are expected to commence on June 14, depending on sighting the new moon.

Violators of Hajj regulations, be they Saudi citizens, foreign residents and visitors, are liable to a fine of SR10,000.

Expatriate offenders will also be deported home and barred from re-entry of the kingdom. The fine will double on repetition.

A person caught transporting violators of the Hajj-related instructions and illegal pilgrims, meanwhile, faces jailing up to six months and a maximum fine of SR50,000. If the violating transporter is an expatriate, the offender will be deported from the kingdom after serving the term.