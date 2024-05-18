Cairo: Saudi authorities have urged prospective Hajj pilgrims who are suffering from chronic diseases, to bring in their medical documents while travelling to the kingdom.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj said the procedure is necessary to give them access to medical treatment.

“If you are suffering from an illness that needs special medical treatment, and use specific medicines and compound medical equipment, don’t forget to bring in your medical documents in order to get care and facilitate your journey on arrival and departure,” the ministry said in an X post, addressing those pilgrims.

Overseas pilgrims are also required to get the Neisseria meningitidis vaccine administered prior to their arrival, and verified by a certificate from their respective home countries.

They must also be vaccinated against polio, COVID-19 and seasonal flu as part of efforts to protect pilgrims’ health and safety during the annual congregation.

Domestic pilgrims are, meanwhile, required to complete Hajj-related vaccinations including inoculations against COVID-19, the seasonal influenza, and meningitis ahead of the pilgrimage rites.

The Ministry of Hajj has said the vaccinations are available at the primary healthcare centers, and called for mandatory registration in the Health Ministry’s Sehaty app before the pilgrims’ arrival in the Saudi holy city of Mecca.