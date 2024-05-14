Students from which countries seek to study in UK?

According to the report, in 2023, a total of 114,000 Graduate route visas were granted to main applicants, with an additional 30,000 visas granted for dependents.

The utilisation of the Graduate route is primarily concentrated among four nationalities: India, Nigeria, China, and Pakistan. These top four countries collectively represent 70 per cent of all Graduate visas, with India alone contributing over 40 per cent.

British business lobby group, the CBI, said British universities were one of the country’s biggest export successes, and with the Migration Advisory Committee saying the system was not being abused “it’s time to put its future beyond doubt and end this period of damaging speculation.”

Universities UK, which represents more than 140 institutions, welcomed the report and called on the government to confirm the visa would stay.

Its chief executive, Vivienne Stern, said “we understand the political pressure to reduce migration” but recent restrictions had already had a “significant effect”.



What was the visa rule change?

International students can no longer bring family members with them unless they are on research courses or have government-funded scholarships, which the report said would reduce the number coming to study in the UK this year.

“Going further would be a serious mistake,” Stern said.

University of Greenwich vice-chancellor Prof Jane Harrington, who chairs the University Alliance, said the MAC was “right to highlight the damage [the restrictions], and the freeze on home-student tuition fees, is doing to UK higher education”.

The report also said there was concern agents recruiting international students may be “misselling UK higher education” .