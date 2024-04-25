Have you secured your spot for the UAE's premier education exhibition?

The Gulf News Edufair 2024 is back, boasting an extensive line-up of colleges and courses. Featuring over 40 universities and showcasing more than 1,000 career-ready degrees, this year's edition is not to be missed.

"The greatest advantage of visiting the fair is the chance to speak to multiple universities under the same roof," says Ashna Shukku, one of the visitors to the education exhibition organised by Gulf News last year. With her interest in law and psychology undergraduate degrees, she found the fair immensely helpful in navigating the application process, entrance exams, and other confusions. "Reaching out to individual universities can be challenging, but having all the university representatives in one place proved to be a game-changer," she said in an interview.

Gulf News Edufair

When: May 17-19

Where: The H Dubai Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai

Register on https://events.gulfnews.com/GulfNewsEdufair

Whether you're a high school senior gearing up for college admissions or someone seeking degrees that provide a competitive edge in the job market, Gulf News Edufair is the ultimate destination for all seeking higher education opportunities.

Why should you attend Edufair?

Diverse Opportunities: With around 40 prestigious local and international universities in attendance, along with over 1,000 future-ready courses, Edufair is your gateway to kickstarting your academic journey and shaping a successful career path.

International education: If you're considering studying abroad, Edufair offers valuable insights into opportunities in countries like Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, China, and various European nations. Professional immigration experts will guide you through pathways for migration and future citizenship.

Innovation Hub: This year marks the launch of the Edufair Innovation Hub, where universities showcase groundbreaking innovations and cutting-edge projects. Explore higher education options beyond the traditional curriculum and connect with the UAE's student community.

Expert Guidance: Alongside university representatives, experienced career counsellors will be available to assist you in choosing the right career path. Whether you're undecided about your field of study or seeking advice on maximising your career potential, personalised guidance and support will be at your fingertips.

Insightful Discussions: Engage in panel discussions and fireside chats led by top educators and industry experts. Gain insights into key issues surrounding higher education and make informed decisions about your future.