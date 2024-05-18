Dubai: The first phase of the Dubai AI Campus was launched on Saturday at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, launched the first phase of the campus, set to become the largest dedicated hub for AI (artificial intelligence) and technology companies in the Middle East and North Africa.

In a post on X account, Sheikh Hamdan said: “Startups will have access to supercomputers for training AI algorithms and a supportive legislative environment to foster the growth of next-generation AI companies. The campus aims to attract over 500 companies, create more than 3,000 job opportunities, and expand to over 100,000 square feet by 2028. Additionally, we will establish global technological partnerships with leading companies in the sector.”

He added that guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate of Dubai is seeing a new era of sustainable economic growth driven by innovation and future technologies.