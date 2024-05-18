Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday announced that Dubai Metro service will resume at Onpassive, Equiti, and Mashreq stations on May 19. Meanwhile, Energy Metro Station is scheduled to return to service “next week”.

All necessary maintenance and testing have been completed to ensure the stations’ full operational readiness while meeting all safety requirements, the RTA said.

The Authority had previously said the stations would return to normal service by May 28.

This early resumption - nine days earlier than expected - of metro station operations highlights the efforts of RTA to swiftly restore Dubai Metro service at the affected stations, in collaboration with Keolis-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the company responsible for the operation and maintenance of Dubai Metro.

In April, record rains had disrupted transport services across the UAE, including Dubai Metro.

Tests completed

On Saturday, the RTA said it has conducted a series of operational tests to ensure the efficiency of metro stations and their facilities, including platform doors, lifts, escalators, and other service facilities. Tests also included vital indicators of the power of trains to maintain smooth movement between metro stations, and service frequency trials (without passengers) to ensure the accuracy of metro journey times at the stations.