Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday announced that Dubai Metro services would return to normal on May 28 at stations impacted by the recent unstable weather condition.

Passive, Equity, Mashreq, and Energy Metro stations would resume normal operations upon completing all maintenance and safety tests to ensure that the stations are ready to operate at the highest standards and efficiency, RTA added.

“RTA is keen to swiftly restore Dubai Metro services at the affected stations to their normal state, ensure the safety and security of passengers and assets, and deliver seamless transport services in line with the top international practices.”

These efforts are coordinated with Keolis and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the companies in charge of the operation and maintenance of the Dubai Metro.