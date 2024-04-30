Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is implementing temporary crowd management measures to ensure everyone's safety during peak hours on the Dubai Metro. This applies from 7:00 am to 9:30 am and 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm daily.
To avoid delays, plan your journeys ahead of time.
The RTA stated on X that station signage and staff will be available to guide commuters as the authorities navigate these temporary measures.
"We apologise for any inconvenience and reassure you that our foremost concern is ensuring you reach your destinations," the RTA added.