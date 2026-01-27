Check out Momoa’s full transformation into the motorcycle-riding, cigar-chomping anti-hero
Dubai: From ruling the seas as Aquaman to revving up as DC’s most outrageous bounty hunter, Hollywood actor Jason Momoa is officially entering his wildest superhero era yet.
The actor, who will in Dubai this Wednesday to perform with his band, has revealed his first look as Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and fans are already losing it.
DC Studios co-chief James Gunn shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram showing Momoa stepping out of his trailer, flashing Lobo’s signature fangs and announcing, “Finally,” before heading to set.
The clip marks Momoa’s full transformation into the motorcycle-riding, cigar-chomping anti-hero — a far cry from his clean-cut Atlantean days.
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, will be the second film in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe, following Superman in 2025 with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.
Momoa’s casting as Lobo was confirmed in December 2024, and the Aquaman star has made no secret that this is his dream role. In an earlier interview with Variety, he admitted he had been manifesting the part for years.
“I always wanted to play Lobo because I was like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,’” Momoa said. “If they ever called me, it was always going to be a yes.”
Gunn echoed the excitement in a post on X, recalling the first message he received from Momoa on the day he and Peter Safran were named heads of DC Studios.
“I’ve loved watching Jason bring Lobo to life and can’t wait to share it with all of you,” he wrote.
With fangs out and engines roaring, Momoa’s leap from Aquaman to Lobo promises to be one of DC’s boldest reinventions yet.
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow rides into cinemas on June 26, 2026.
