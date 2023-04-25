Abu Dhabi: 'Aquaman' and 'Game of Thrones' star Jason Mamoa was announced as 'Chief Island Officer' at Yas Island Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
Mamoa takes on the role recently held by actor and comedian Kevin Hart. Hart in his role as CIO promoted many of the destination's rides and also chose a brand ambassador from among UAE residents who applied for the role that had a compensation package of $100,000. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was also one of Yas Island's celebrity ambassadors.
The trailer video featuring Mamoa shows the actor making his entrance on a paddle board announcing that his calling has led him to “this ridiculously awesome job."
One of the many record-breaking attractions available on Yas Island is the Formula Rossa, which holds the Guinness World Record as the world’s fastest roller coaster, reaching speeds of up to 240 km/h and travelling 52 meters upward in just 4.9 seconds.
Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations said, “We are pleased to appoint Hollywood sensation Jason Momoa as the new Chief Island Officer for Yas Island Abu Dhabi. We received resounding feedback following Kevin’s Hart farewell campaign and we are excited to deliver yet another successful storyline for fans to follow. As Yas Island Abu Dhabi continues to entertain guests with best-in-class experiences and with offerings that resonate with visitors from all over the world, we look forward to raising the bar even higher in the days to come with Jason Momoa as the island’s newest officer.”