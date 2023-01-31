Sharjah: A 52-year-old Emirati man died while another man in his 30s was seriously injured after their car veered off Maliha Road and overturned on Monday, Sharjah Police said.
Police operations room received a call reporting the accident. The deceased Emirati was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. His body moved to the hospital and later handed over to his family for burial. The injured man was airlifted to Al Qassimi Hospital by the Air Wing Department of the General Directorate of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior.
Doctors at the hospital said the injured man is in critical condition.
Motorbike accident
Meanwhile, The National Search and Rescue Centre, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police, carried out a rescue and medical evacuation mission for a man in his 40s.
A report was received from Sharjah Police Operations stating that a person had a motorbike acccident in Al Madam desert in Sharjah and suffered a backbone injury. The injured person was rushed to hospital for treatment.