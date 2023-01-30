Abu Dhabi: A 30-year-old Emirati who was involved in a vehicle crash has been rescued and airlifted by the Ministry of Interior.
The ministry published a video of the rescue operation, which took place in Maliha area in the Emirate of Sharjah.
On its social media platforms, the ministry said: “An air ambulance crew from the Air Wing Department of the General Directorate of Security Support at the Ministry of Interior transported a national in his third decade of life who had been seriously injured as a result of a vehicle rollover accident in Maliha, Sharjah.”
According to the ministry, the Air Wing Department's operations room received a report from the National Ambulance stating that an injured person needs to be treated and transported by air to Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah.