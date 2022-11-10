Sharjah: Two Emirati teens were killed and three others were injured in an accident involving two vehicles in Sharjah Central Region on Saturday night, Police confirmed to Gulf News on Thursday.
The accident which occurred in Al Madam area involved teens aged between 14-16. The drivers were driving without driving licences, police revealed.
The two vehicle collided head-on, resulting in the death of two boys and three others were injured. Police operation room received a call around 12 midnight reporting the incident.
Burial
Police patrols and ambulances moved to the site and transported the deceased as well as the injured to Al Dhaid hospital around 12.30am. Later, two of the injured moved to Rashid Hospital in Dubai for treatment. The body of the two deceased identified as M.S. and S.A handed over to their families and were buried.
Sharjah Police launched an investigation in to the accident. Police urged parents to watch their children closely and never allow them to drive vehicles without obtain driver licence. Police also warned youth against driving recklessly and without driving licence.
UAE federal traffic law states that driving without a licence can result in a prison sentence up to three months and/or a maximum fine of Dh5,000.