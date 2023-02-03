Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have once again warned residents about the hazards of speeding at intersections, and broadcast a video that shows an actual accident that occurs as a result of the driver’s recklessness.
In the clip shared by the Police on its social media channels, a white sedan is shown speeding up in order to cross the signal, even though the traffic lights are yellow, not green. The vehicle, which was headed straight ahead, bumps into the cars next to it as it speeds up. The collision at high speed knocks the sedan off course, along with one of the cars that it bumps into.
The view then switches to the opposite side of the road, and the sedan is seen skidding across the intersection and crashing into another white car that has stopped at the traffic light and is headed in the opposite direction. The impact also carries over to a black sedan stopped at the traffic light.
Jumping traffic lights
The Police has therefore urged drivers against speeding up at intersections in order to make it past the traffic light, and said the behaviour increases the risk of collisions with vehicles coming in the opposite direction.
Speeding up ahead of the intersection can also end up in drivers jumping the traffic light, which is a traffic offence with one of the highest penalties in Abu Dhabi emirate. According to Law No 5 of 2020 regarding vehicle impoundment, offenders are fined Dh1,000, and given 12 traffic black points. In addition, the vehicle is impounded for 30 days, and Dh50,000 must be paid to release the vehicle from impoundment. The motorist’s driving license is also suspended for six months, and if the impounded vehicle is not released within three months, it is auctioned off.
The Abu Dhabi Police penalised 2,850 motorists for the offence in 2021 alone.