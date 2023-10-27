Dubai: Dubai Police have taken legal action against a reckless motorcyclist and fined him a sum of Dh50,000 after he was found speeding at 280km per hour.
The two-wheeler has also been confiscated.
A video on social media showed the young man recklessly riding his motorcycle at the said speed and performing dangerous stunts on one wheel. Dubai Police immediately caught up with him and seized the motorcycle.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, stated that traffic patrol successfully identified and apprehended the motorcycle rider featured in the video.
“The individual was captured driving at high speeds, engaging in chaotic behaviour and performing dangerous stunts, endangering his safety as well as that of other road users. Upon interrogation, the rider confessed to committing such acts on multiple occasions. Consequently, the motorcycle was confiscated and legal measures were enforced against him,” Al Mazroui said.
He added that the police enforced Decree. No. 30 of 2023 regarding the impoundment of vehicles, which applies a fine of Dh50,000 for releasing the seized motorcycle.
The Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police warned all motorcyclists against reckless and dangerous driving on the roads.
“Offenders will be summoned, their motorcycles will be confiscated and they will face legal actions,” he warned.
Al Mazroui reaffirmed the police’s zero-tolerance approach towards violators, emphasising the importance of road safety.
He said over 80 per cent of individuals engaging in such behaviours had been involved in severe accidents, resulting in fatalities or serious injuries.
Major General Saif Al Mazroui urged community members to report harmful incidents through the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police app or by calling the “We Are All Police” service at 901.