Dubai: Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday announced the closure of the intersection of Al Asayel Street with Latifa Bint Hamdan Street, in both directions due to the heavy rainfall.
"To road users in Dubai, we inform you with the affected roads due to the accumulation of rain water: The intersection of Al Asayel Street with Latifa Bint Hamdan Street, both directions of the street have been closed. Please use the alternative roads: First Al Khail Street, Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Umm Suqeim Street," RTA said on Twitter.
Motorists can take First Al Khail Street, Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Umm Suqeim Street.
RTA also urged motorists to adhere to traffic laws and to drive cautiously during rainy weather.
"RTA teams and the concerned authorities are working to pull out the water. Please drive carefully to reach your destination. Thank you for your understanding," RTA said.
Several parts of the country saw moderate to heavy rainfall today. In its weather forecast, the NCMS predicts the unstable weather to continue, with various emirates witnessing cloudy weather and more scattered showers until Saturday.