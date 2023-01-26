Dubai: Carry your umbrellas and raincoats and drive safely on UAE roads as unstable weather will continue today.
UAE residents in Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and other parts of the country woke up to rainfall and strong winds. Also, residents have been warned against venturing into the valleys due to flash floods.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the day will be cloudy, with heavy rain and thunderstorms and lightning across the emirates.
The NCM also issued yellow and orange weather alerts, warning about the formation of convective clouds.
In its daily weather forecast, the NCMS predicts the unstable weather to continue, with various emirates witnessing cloudy weather and more scattered showers until Saturday.
Instagram page @storm_ae, which usually posts weather videos from around the UAE also posted videos showing rain in Kalba.
Be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Moderate to strong winds at times, at a speed of 20– 30, reaching 55 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
There is also a significant drop in temperatures across the emirates. It will be cold at night and in the early morning in internal and mountainous areas.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 20-24°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 3-9°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 17-22°C, and 5-12°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 60-80 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be very rough, so take precautions if you are going around coastal areas.