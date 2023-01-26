The popular Global Village outdoor attraction in Dubai has announced that it will not open today, Janurary 26, due to rains.
A tweet from the the destination said, " We know how much you love the rains and we do too! But Global Village will have to remain closed today, 26 Jan 2023. We can’t wait to welcome you tomorrow here at #AMoreWonderfulWorld’’
The management added that Global Village will reopen tomorrow, January 27.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the day will be cloudy, with heavy rains and thunderstorms and lightning across the emirates.