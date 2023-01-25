Photos: Hail in Madinat Al Riyad or Al Riyad city, Abu Dhabi
NCM issues weather warning for unstable weather, rain, thunder, rough seas till Thursday
On Wednesday, heavy rain hit parts of the UAE. According to the Met office, a significant dip in temperatures caused rain to fall as hail in some parts of Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Gulf News reader/Noor Mohamed
Instagram page @storm_ae, which posts weather-related videos and photos from across the UAE and Gulf countries, shared videos of hail from Al Riyadh City in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: @storm_ae/Instagram
Madinat Al Riyad or Al Riyadh City is located in the internal parts of Abu Dhabi, between Al Wathbah and Al Shamkhah.
Image Credit: @storm_ae/screengrab from Instagram
Other than Madinat Al Riyad, the National Center of Meteorology recorded hail in Qatah in Sharjah.
Image Credit: @storm_ae/screengrab from Instagram
In a previous Gulf News weather report, an NCM official explained: "The country will be under the effect of a surface low pressure system extension from the southwest with an extension of an upper air trough from the north, along with cold and humid air mass flowing in from the west in the upper air."
Image Credit: @storm_ae/Screengrab from Instagram
Temperatures across the country will fall by five to seven degrees Celsius on Thursday, the NCM official said. Due to the drop in temperatures, there is a chance of hail in some internal areas again, he added.
Image Credit: @storm_ae/Instagram