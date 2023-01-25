Dubai/Sharjah/Fujairah/Ras Al Khaimah: Unstable weather with moderate to heavy rains in several parts of the UAE have prompted the authorities to issues traffic advisories, and schools to close early, even as some of them announced the suspension of physical classes over the next few days.

School administrations in the Eastern Region and the Emirate of Sharjah decided to cancel physical school sessions during the week, while government schools in Kalba ended the school day at 12 noon today due to unstable weather and the rains.

They sent text messages via e-mail to parents stating their intention. As one of the e-mails read, “The weather forecast for Wednesday and Thursday indicates rainfall of different intensity, and to ensure the safety of students, all school trips scheduled during this school week will be canceled.”

Residents pulled out their umbrellas on Wednesday to avoid getting wet during the rains. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The local Emergency and Crisis Management Team in Ras Al Khaimah also announced on Wednesday on social media that study in schools will be shifted online on Thursday and Friday due to unstable weather.

Motorists urged to take care

In Dubai, road users were urged to exercise caution, adhere to safety rules, and reduce driving speeds during rainy and unstable weather conditions.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said motorists should always be aware of changing road-weather conditions, especially over the next few days. He urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and check the tires, brakes, windshield wipers, and lights before hitting the road.

He urged motorists to keep a sufficient, safe distance between vehicles, fasten seat belts, pay attention to the road and refrain from taking pictures or using handheld phones when driving.

Residents on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai on Wednesday. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Review weather forecasts and reports through accredited media and competent authorities in the country to avoid dangerous traffic accidents, he advised.

He also appealed to the public to reduce speed and drive with caution, remain vigilant to ensure the safety of all road users, and turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced.

“Motorists are also advised to follow weather forecasts via official channels and be ready to comply with instructions issued by relevant authorities,” he added.

Sharjah advisory

The Sharjah Police General Command indicated that drivers must give way to police and emergency vehicles, while avoiding driving on the shoulder and the need to take precautions during rainy weather.

In addition, the Sharjah and Kalba Municipality stated that they have taken all preventive measures by preparing specialised teams and providing them with necessary equipment and capabilities to deal with pools of rainwater. on the streets.

Rain in Al Majaz in Sharjah on Wednesday morning. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The municipality called on consultants and contractors working in the city to take all necessary measures and precautions to secure personnel and machinery at construction sites.

Eastern region situation

In the eastern region, the authorities took necessary measures to ensure safety and prevent rainwater from accumulating on roads.

Calling on the public to heed weather advisories, Fujairah Police said they have ramped up patrol operations on beaches and areas near valleys to ensure residents’ safety, and stressed the need for the public to cooperate with the authorities.

RAK police warn public

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police and head of the local emergency and crisis management team, said concerned authorities had been notified to go to the field to provide required assistance to motorists and others.

He stated that the weather will remain unstable with strong winds, thunderstorms and turbulence in the sea expected.

Heavy rains lashed Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday. Image Credit: Supplied

The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police warned community members against going to the sea during this period.

He appealed to drivers to follow safety instructions to avoid mishaps.

He said the public should not hesitate to contact the operations room via 999 or 901 and warned against circulation of rumours.

Temperature drops, hail in some parts of the UAE

Heavy rain hit many parts of the UAE on Wednesday. As temperatures dropped across the country, hail covered some parts of the country.

According to the Met office, heavy rainfall was reported in Abu Dhabi and moderate rainfall was seen in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.