Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) called on private sector companies in the UAE to ensure compliance with the occupational health and safety guidelines due to current unstable weather conditions.
“The Ministry calls on companies to take necessary measures aimed at mitigating risks as well as preventive measures to avoid accidents, occupational diseases, and injuries,” MoHRE said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Ministry stressed “the need to provide a safe work environment to employees and raise awareness on the safety requirements during emergency climatic conditions.”
“We are committed to coordinate with all concerned parties to maintain the health and safety of employees,” it added.