Temperatures fall as dust, fog, and gusty winds sweep across the UAE
The UAE is set to experience a spell of unsettled weather in the coming days, with falling temperatures, dust, and reduced visibility, the National Centre of Meteorology has warned. A high-pressure system is influencing conditions across the country.
Sunday is expected to remain generally fair to partly cloudy. Humid conditions overnight and into Monday morning could lead to mist in some inland areas.
Winds will be light to moderate but may strengthen over coastal waters later in the day, with seas turning rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.
From Monday, moderate to fresh north-westerly winds are forecast to sweep across the UAE. These winds could become strong at times, particularly at sea, stirring up dust and sand and reducing visibility in exposed areas.
A noticeable drop in temperatures is also expected. Low clouds moving eastwards may bring light rainfall in some parts of the country, although widespread precipitation is unlikely. Humid conditions at night and early morning could create fog or mist in both inland and coastal areas.
By Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to rise again, with fair to partly cloudy skies across much of the country.
Humidity will remain overnight, increasing the chances of fog in western and coastal regions. Winds are expected to stay light to moderate, shifting between north-westerly and south-easterly directions.
Similar conditions are expected midweek, with partly cloudy skies and continued humidity during night and early morning hours. Winds will gradually ease, and sea conditions are likely to become relatively calm in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Fair conditions are expected to dominate Thursday, although humidity and the possibility of mist or fog will persist, especially in western areas. Winds will remain light to moderate, and seas are forecast to be slight.
Daytime temperatures across the country are expected to range from the low 30s Celsius along coastal areas to the mid-30s inland, with cooler conditions in mountainous regions.
Night-time temperatures could drop to the mid-teens in some inland and elevated areas.