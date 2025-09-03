Weather alert: UAE braces for highs near 45°C today, and rain expected due to low-pressure system

More rain is expected until Friday, with increased humidity and mist possible as per NCM
Dubai: According to AccuWeather, temperatures in Dubai were around 32°C early this morning. The weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, with a chance of convective cloud formation in the eastern regions during the afternoon.
This cloud activity is likely to be associated with rainfall. Temperatures across the country will remain high, with coastal and island areas seeing highs of 42°C and lows of 35°C. Internal areas will be even hotter, with temperatures ranging from 41°C to 45°C.
The mountainous regions, however, will offer some relief with a cooler range of 30°C to 36°C. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening and reaching speeds of up to 40 km/hr from a southeasterly to northeasterly direction, causing blowing dust and sand. The humidity is expected to be between 70% and 90% across the UAE.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a forecast predicting a high probability of rainfall across the UAE until Friday, September 5. This expected precipitation is the result of an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the east, combined with a weak upper-air low-pressure system.
These atmospheric conditions are ideal for the formation of convective clouds that will bring the showers. The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
