Sharjah’s Mleiha National Park (MNP) has emerged as a beacon of desert conservation, offering visitors the rare chance to experience the Arabian Peninsula’s natural wonders up close. Spanning 34.2 square kilometres, the park represents a successful model of eco-tourism that blends heritage, biodiversity, and sustainability.
Established under the guidance of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and managed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), MNP has gained international recognition as part of the Faya Palaeolandscape Core Zone, recently inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
The park’s landscapes are as varied as they are striking, with rolling Barchan dunes, vast gravel plains, and dramatic limestone outcrops creating unique micro-habitats. This patchwork of terrains sustains an impressive array of life, with more than 100 species documented within its boundaries. Indigenous plants such as the deep-rooted Ghaf tree, the Arabian primrose, and Umbrella Thorn Acacia play a vital role in stabilising soils and providing shelter.
These, in turn, support mammals including the Arabian red fox and sand gazelle, reptiles like the Arabian horned viper, and over 20 bird species, from soaring Bonelli’s eagles to the colourful purple sunbird. Even the park’s insect life, including pollinating bees and scorpions, underscores the delicate ecological balance at play.
For visitors, Mleiha offers more than wildlife encounters. Guided nature trails, fossil walks, horse riding, and photography expeditions immerse guests in the desert’s rhythms, encouraging both appreciation and awareness.
Designed in partnership with the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), the park’s activities highlight biodiversity as natural capital, aligning with the UAE’s sustainability and responsible tourism goals.
With its combination of ecological richness, cultural value, and eco-friendly adventures, Mleiha National Park continues to cement its place as one of Sharjah’s most significant contributions to global heritage and conservation.
Mleiha National Park stands as a clear demonstration that the Arabian desert is far from barren, and it serves as a diverse and protected ecosystem where specialised life flourishes, inviting all who enter to step beyond the dunes and truly come closer to nature.
A desert mosaic of dunes, plains, and limestone makes Mleiha Park a biodiversity hotspot.