2/8

The park’s landscapes are as varied as they are striking, with rolling Barchan dunes, vast gravel plains, and dramatic limestone outcrops creating unique micro-habitats. This patchwork of terrains sustains an impressive array of life, with more than 100 species documented within its boundaries. Indigenous plants such as the deep-rooted Ghaf tree, the Arabian primrose, and Umbrella Thorn Acacia play a vital role in stabilising soils and providing shelter.