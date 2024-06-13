The village itself is steeped in history, with evidence of human settlement dating back to around 2000 BC.

If you are keen on enjoying the latest tourist attraction in the UAE, here’s all you need to know about the old houses of Najd Al Maqsar.

What is Najd Al Maqsar?

The village of Najd Al Maqsar is one of the oldest in the ‘Al Sharqiya’ mountains, and the most prominent evidence of the ancient history of the city of Khorfakkan, as it is full of many symbolic inscriptions dating back to about 2000 BC.

The village includes a historical fort and 13 houses that are over 100 years old, and rocks engraved with symbols and images of animals dating back to about 2000 BC.

This land was once inhabited by the Al Hanateeb tribe, who settled near the abundant water source of Wadi Wishi, which supplied water to the falaj irrigation system and irrigated the land.

Get a slice of history

The latest attraction in this village is the chance to stay at a room in a house that is over a hundred years old. Developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), it is managed by the Sharjah Collection, which is focused on sustainable tourism options in the emirate. In the first phase of the Najd Al Maqsar project, seven rooms have been made available for booking.

The project includes facilities and attractions, such as a restaurant, reception area, and a trail to the iconic 300-year-old Al Maqsar Fortress, providing an unforgettable experience for guests.

You can book your stay by visiting the Sharjah Collection website – sharjahcollection.ae

Free activities to enjoy