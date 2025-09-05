Under Dh50, over the moon: 7 fun family outings in Dubai and beyond for the long weekend

From landmarks to scenic parks, experiences, and cultural spots, we've got you sorted
Looking for fun ways to spend the long weekend with your family in Dubai and beyond? We’ve got you covered. From historic landmarks to scenic parks, thrilling experiences, and quirky cultural spots, these six outings are all Dh50 or less—great for parents who want fun without breaking the bank. Pack the children, grab your sunnies, and get ready for a weekend full of adventure, laughter, and memories—all budget-friendly and just around the corner.
Join a tour with the Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding any day at 10am (except Fridays) for a full mosque experience. A guide will explain the wudu cleansing ritual before prayers, take you on a tour of the mosque, and finish with a cup of traditional Arabic coffee. There’s also a Q&A session to satisfy all your curiosities.
Price: Dh25
Open: Saturday–Thursday, tours at 10am & 2pm
Location: Jumeirah
Dubai’s iconic landmark is literally a giant picture frame for the city. Perfectly positioned to capture breathtaking views of Old and New Dubai, it beautifully bridges the emirate’s past and future. Families will love it—kids can explore interactive exhibits, snap endless photos, and marvel at the dizzying panoramas. And for a dash of excitement, don’t miss the see-through glass floor—walking on air has never been this thrilling!
Make the most of a sun-soaked weekend at Kite Beach in Jumeirah—you don’t need a 5-star hotel to enjoy a dreamy beach day. Totally free to visit, it’s packed with fun for little ones—we're talking buckets, spades, and endless sandcastle-building adventures. Arrive early to claim a peaceful spot away from kite surfers and weekend crowds, then treat yourself to a delicious breakfast at one of the nearby cafés. Stay until golden hour to catch a stunning sunset over the sea, the perfect finale to a fun-filled family day.
Shees Park, nestled in the stunning mountains of Khorfakkan, is the perfect spot to enjoy nature while the weather’s just right. Spanning over 11,000 square metres, it features a breathtaking 25-metre manmade waterfall and more than 50 metres of walkways winding through three mountain terraces, all leading to a spectacular main viewing platform. Ideal for a family hike, picnic, or just soaking in the views, the park also offers a children’s play area, 32 shaded seating spots, an outdoor theatre for 70, and a barbecue zone. Nature, fun, and fresh air—all completely free!
Details: Shees Park, Sharjah | Free entry
Take the children on a charming trip back in time at Dubai Creek. Once the heart of the city’s bustling trade, it’s now a magical way to explore a quieter, more traditional side of Dubai. Hop on a classic abra for just Dh1 (or Dh2 for a roomier, air-conditioned ride) and drift along the water while soaking up the history. Quick tip: traditional abras aren’t very stroller-friendly, but the AC ones offer a bit more space for little explorers. A simple, affordable adventure perfect for a fun-filled family weekend!
This might be one of Dubai’s newer “historical” spots, but it offers stunning views of the Creek and is just a short walk from Al Fahidi. Some areas are sleek and modern, while others are designed to look old-world—making it a fun place for a leisurely stroll. Plus, there are plenty of coffee shops for a quick pit stop along the way.
You’ve probably heard about the kayaking, but Hatta is also the perfect escape from city life. Just 130km from Dubai, the fresh mountain air makes towering apartments and shiny office blocks feel worlds away.
Amid the lush scenery, breathtaking mountain views, and the Insta-worthy Hatta Dam, you can also explore Hatta Heritage Village, complete with watchtowers and traditional structures.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox