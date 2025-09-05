Under Dh50, over the moon: 7 fun family outings in Dubai and beyond for the long weekend

Looking for fun ways to spend the long weekend with your family in Dubai and beyond? We’ve got you covered. From historic landmarks to scenic parks, thrilling experiences, and quirky cultural spots, these six outings are all Dh50 or less—great for parents who want fun without breaking the bank. Pack the children, grab your sunnies, and get ready for a weekend full of adventure, laughter, and memories—all budget-friendly and just around the corner.