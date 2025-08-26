From horse-riding to scuba diving, here's how to build up a new skill set.
Bored of the same old weekends in the UAE? It’s time to shake things up and dive into something totally new. From riding the waves beneath turquoise waters to saddling up for a breezy horseback adventure, Dubai and beyond offer a playground for anyone craving a mix of thrill, creativity, and fun. Fancy making your friends jealous with coffee-making skills or stealing the spotlight on stage? You can learn, or just try something wildly different and these five skills promise to turn your routine upside down—and maybe even make you the coolest version of yourself yet.
Dubai and the UAE aren’t just about luxury hotels and sun-drenched beaches. Dive beneath the surface and you’ll find a whole new world—vibrant coral reefs, shipwrecks that feel straight out of an action movie, and underwater caves waiting to be explored. The best part? You don’t need to be a pro. Many dive spots are beginner-friendly yet still thrilling for seasoned divers.
Where to dive:
Dibba Rock – Tours by Al Boom Dive Centre
Martini Rock – Tours by Al Boom Dive Centre, Divers Down, and Emirates Diving Association
Snoopy Island – Tours by Sandy Beach Dive Centre
Violin? Piano? Guitar? Or all three? Never mind, if you’re up for all three, head to the Melodica nearest to you, enroll for classes, practice hard, and then you too, can even perform on stage.
Where to learn music:
Melodica Academy – The Market, Dubai Investments Park
Melodica Academy – Motorcity
There’s something undeniably calming about being on horseback—and it’s a great workout, too. It doesn't matter if you're a total beginner or looking to refine your skills with jumping and dressage lessons, Dubai’s horse-riding scene has you covered. You can even catch a polo match to watch the pros in action.
Where you can ride:
Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club
Al Jiyad Stables
Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club
Emirates Equestrian Centre
Coffee can be a hobby, why not? Just learn it right.
In Dubai, coffee is practically an art form. Arabic coffee has been the drink of welcome for centuries, so start with a cup of tradition at the leafy Arabian Tea House in the charming Al Fahidi Neighbourhood, the city’s oldest quarter. But if your vibe is more flat white than dallah, head to Al Wasl, where sleek villas hide some of Dubai’s coolest cafés. Check out Orto for its garden vibes, Bageri Form for Scandinavian-chic pastries, and The Grey for a dose of moody elegance with your caffeine fix.
Want to clown around (or write jokes)? Dubomedy Arts specialises in acting, improv, stand-up comedy, sketch writing, Arabic comedy, even tap dance and circus basics. A creative play zone for anyone wanting to perform or just laugh more.
You can follow their Instagram page to keep up with updates.
If you’ve strolled through Alserkal Avenue, you’ll know it’s not just about art galleries and cool cafés—it’s also home to some serious stage talent. The Junction is where Dubai’s theatre scene comes alive, with plays, improv nights, and productions happening year-round. Want to watch? Book a seat. Want to perform? Follow their Instagram, keep an eye out for auditions, and get ready to step into the spotlight.
