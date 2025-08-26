Bored of the same old weekends in the UAE? It’s time to shake things up and dive into something totally new. From riding the waves beneath turquoise waters to saddling up for a breezy horseback adventure, Dubai and beyond offer a playground for anyone craving a mix of thrill, creativity, and fun. Fancy making your friends jealous with coffee-making skills or stealing the spotlight on stage? You can learn, or just try something wildly different and these five skills promise to turn your routine upside down—and maybe even make you the coolest version of yourself yet.