Dubai staycation ready: 9 essentials for the long weekend, 2025

These items will ensure it's a trip as relaxing and fun as a getaway abroad
Planning a long weekend staycation in Dubai? Escaping the city buzz or indulging in some well-deserved downtime, having the right essentials can make all the difference. From luxurious comforters and cozy bathrobes to portable gadgets, spa kits, and entertainment must-haves, these carefully curated items ensure your staycation is as relaxing and fun as a getaway abroad. Say goodbye to sweaty nights, restless mornings, or boring downtime, and say hello to effortless comfort, indulgent pampering, and unforgettable memories. Here are 9 staycation essentials to elevate your Dubai long weekend in 2025.
For a staycation in the UAE, the Elegear Cooling Comforter King is helpful for those who feel hot, when sleeping. Designed with arc-chill cooling fabric and a Q-Max >0.5, this double-sided blanket actively absorbs body heat, keeping you refreshingly cool through the night. Its lightweight, breathable design makes it comfy for summer stays, while the grey tone adds a touch of modern luxury to any bedroom or hotel room. Ideal for lazy mornings or mid-day naps, this comforter ensures uninterrupted, sweat-free sleep—turning your staycation into a truly relaxing, rejuvenating escape from the heat.
Elevate your staycation vibes with the Airversa Waterless Diffuser for Essential Oils. This battery-operated mini nebuliser delivers pure fragrance without water, letting you enjoy your favourite essential oils anywhere—home, hotel room, office, or even the car. With a 0.7 fl.oz. (20mL) capacity, four timer settings, and three mist levels, it’s perfect for customizing your scent experience. It blends with any décor while filling your space with soothing or energising aromas. Ideal for creating a calming, spa-like atmosphere, this diffuser is a must-have for a truly relaxing staycation.
Why be just comfy, when you get even better with a bathrobe? EcoLinen Luxury Bathrobe, made from 100% combed terry cotton organic fabric for a soft, breathable, and luxuriously cosy feel. Its lightweight, unisex design (M-L) makes it perfect for both men and women. So, from enjoying a slow morning, indulging in a spa-like skincare routine, or winding down after a day of activities, this robe delivers hotel-quality comfort at home. Plush, elegant, and effortlessly comfortable, it’s the perfect companion for lounging, relaxing, and elevating every moment of your staycation experience.
Bring café-quality indulgence to your staycation with the De’Longhi Dedica Arte Espresso Machine. It lets you craft perfect espressos, cappuccinos, and latte art from the comfort of your room. Featuring the MyLatteArt milk foam nozzle and precision steam wand, you can create creamy, café-style drinks with professional-level froth. The included steel tamper ensures consistent, rich espresso every time, while its intuitive design makes brewing a breeze. Whether it’s a slow morning coffee or an afternoon pick-me-up, this machine transforms your staycation into a luxurious at-home coffee experience.
Need some films to watch? Why not amp it up with a projector? Transform your staycation into a movie-night paradise with the Mini Projector 1080P HD. Supporting 4K content and up to a 200” display, it delivers a cinematic experience right in your room or backyard. Its built-in speaker, auto keystone, and auto-focus make setup effortless, while compatibility with smartphones, tablets, laptops, HDMI, and USB ensures all your favorite content is ready to stream. Compact and portable, it’s for indoor movie nights or outdoor gatherings. With this projector, you can enjoy big-screen entertainment anywhere, making your staycation feel like a luxurious home theater getaway.
What's a staycation without some pampering? This Korean skincare set includes everything you need for a full pampering session—hair mask, hand and foot masks, eye mask, and facial masks—all curated for ultimate relaxation. The 15-Minute Pamper Me Kit makes it easy to unwind, refresh, and rejuvenate in just a short time. Perfect for a cosy day in or a self-care evening, this spa kit transforms your staycation into a mini retreat, letting you enjoy professional-level pampering without leaving the comfort of your room.
Add fun and laughter to your staycation with the USAOPOLY TAPPLEWord Game. This fast-paced family board game challenges players to choose a category and race against the timer, testing your quick-thinking and vocabulary skills. Perfect for all ages, it’s ideal for bonding with family or friends during downtime. Compact and easy to set up, it keeps everyone engaged with endless rounds of friendly competition.
Need to drown out the world? That's what headsets are for. These headphones, designed for immersive, distraction-free audio. Featuring adaptive active noise cancelling (ANC) and enhanced human voice reduction, they let you enjoy music, podcasts, or calls without interruption. With 40 hours of ANC playtime, LDAC Hi-Res wireless audio, and a comfortable fit, these headphones are perfect for long listening sessions. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable, seamless connectivity with your devices, whether you’re relaxing at home or traveling around your staycation spot. Sleek, powerful, and comfortable, Space One headphones make every moment of your downtime calm, focused, and sonically rich.
Ah, nothing like a cup of tea. Or coffee. Boasting a 1.7-liter capacity and 2200 watts of power, this device delivers quick, efficient boiling for tea, coffee, or instant meals. It adds a modern touch to any kitchen or hotel room, while the durable metal construction ensures long-lasting performance. Lightweight yet sturdy, this kettle is perfect for lazy mornings, quick refreshments, or a cosy afternoon tea during your staycation. Practical, stylish, and reliable, it’s an essential companion for keeping hot drinks ready whenever you need them.
Capture every moment of your staycation in stunning 4K with the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo. Equipped with a 1/1.3" sensor and dual OLED touchscreens, it delivers crisp, vibrant footage from every angle. With 12 hours of extended battery life across three included batteries, you can film all day without interruption. Its advanced stabilization ensures smooth, professional-quality videos, whether you’re vlogging, exploring, or enjoying outdoor adventures. Compact and travel-ready, this mini action camera is perfect for documenting your staycation memories, turning every moment into a cinematic experience you’ll cherish forever.
Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.
Also In This Package
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox