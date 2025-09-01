GOLD/FOREX
7 best Vitamin-C serums for glowing and radiant skin in the UAE, 2025

Each are packed with potent antioxidants, hydrating ingredients, and proven results

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
These serums promise to elevate your skincare routine and give your complexion the luminous boost it deserves.
Shutterstock

Looking for that radiant, glow-from-within skin? Vitamin C serums have become skincare staples for brightening, evening out skin tone, and fighting early signs of aging. With so many options flooding the market, finding the perfect one can feel overwhelming. To make it easy, we’ve curated 7 of the best Vitamin C serums available in the UAE in 2025—each packed with potent antioxidants, hydrating ingredients, and proven results. From dark spots, dullness, or fine lines, these serums promise to elevate your skincare routine and give your complexion the luminous boost it deserves.

Shop with Amazon Prime for free, fast delivery and get your products delivered in time. 

Also Read: Back-to-campus beauty: 7 best budget makeup picks for UAE students in 2025

1) Best Overall: Skin Ceuticals C E Ferulic 

Glow like you mean it with SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic, the recommended antioxidant serum that has dermatologists—and skincare enthusiasts—praising it. This 30 ml powerhouse blends 15% pure vitamin C, 1 per cent vitamin E, and 0.5 per cent ferulic acid to shield your skin from environmental stressors, brighten dull complexions, and smooth fine lines. Think of it as your daily armor against pollution, UV damage, and the first signs of aging—all while giving your skin a radiant, healthy glow. And, it's lightweight, fast-absorbing, and seriously potent.

2) Best Hydrating Serum: Naturium Vitamin C Complex Face Serum

Your skin needs to be hydrated and protected, and that's what Naturium Vitamin C Complex Serum promises. Packed with 15% vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E, this lightweight serum tackles dullness, fine lines, and uneven skin tone while locking in moisture for a plump, radiant complexion. Think of it as your morning pick-me-up for skin: antioxidant-rich, fast-absorbing, and designed to boost your natural radiance. Perfect for layering under your moisturizer, it transforms your daily skincare routine into a refreshing ritual of self-care and luminosity, leaving your skin vibrant and camera-ready.

3) Best for Daily Glow: La Roche Posay

Elevate your skincare ritual with La Roche-Posay’s 12% Pure Vitamin C Serum, designed for all skin types. This potent yet gentle formula harnesses the brightening power of pure vitamin C to smooth fine lines, even skin tone, and boost radiance. Enriched with antioxidants, it fights free radicals while protecting your skin from daily environmental stressors. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, it layers effortlessly under moisturisers and makeup, making it perfect for a daily glow-up. Ideal for those seeking youthful, luminous skin, this serum transforms your routine into a moment of self-care that leaves your complexion renewed and radiant.

4) Best for Brightening Skin: Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

5) Best for Mature Skin: Regenerist Vitamin C

Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Serum combines the brightening power of vitamin C with peptides and niacinamide to target dullness, uneven tone, and early signs of aging. The non-greasy formula helps improve skin texture, enhance radiance, and support firmness, making it ideal for daily use under moisturizer. Suitable for all skin types, this serum works to reduce the appearance of fine lines while delivering antioxidant protection against environmental stressors. With consistent use, skin looks smoother, fresher, and revitalised—an accessible yet powerful step in any anti-aging and brightening skincare routine.

6) Best Value: TruSkin Vitamin C Serum 

Everyone fights dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, but there's a way out! The TruSkin can be your trusted ally, as it is designed to tackle dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. Infused with vitamin C, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid, this lightweight serum penetrates quickly, delivering antioxidants that protect against environmental stressors while promoting a radiant, even-toned complexion. Organic aloe vera and jojoba oil nourish and soothe, leaving skin soft, smooth, and refreshed. Suitable for all skin types, it’s perfect for daily use under moisturizer or makeup. Turn your skincare routine into a ritual of glow, hydration, and youthful vitality with TruSkin’s natural, effective formula.

7) Timeless Skin Care

Formulated with 20 per cent vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid, this fast-absorbing serum helps brighten dull skin, reduce fine lines, and even skin tone. Lightweight yet deeply effective, it penetrates quickly to deliver maximum antioxidant protection, supporting collagen production and improving overall skin texture.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

