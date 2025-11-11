Can this vitamin offer extra protection against skin cancer? Doctors weigh in

But should everyone start popping Vitamin B3? Not so fast, says Dr. Mishra. Those, who have a history of earlier diagnosis of any form, or who are already showing precancerous change in the skin might be be better off to start with B3 supplements, but after discussion with their healthcare providers first, if it suits them. “Whether B3 supplements are beneficial for people who have never been diagnosed with skin cancer, is yet to be understood and more research is needed,” he says.