Discover 11 must-have K-beauty essentials at slashed prices to keep your skin glowing
Winter in the UAE can be tricky for skin, indoor air-conditioning, fluctuating temperatures, and dry desert air can leave your complexion feeling dehydrated, dull, or sensitive. The good news: Korean beauty has you covered, and this season, you don’t have to splurge to glow. From hydrating sleeping masks to brightening serums and multitasking sunscreens, we’ve rounded up 11 must-have K-beauty essentials at slashed prices, perfect for prepping your skin for the cooler months ahead.
As the UAE’s winter air turns cooler and drier, skin can easily lose its balance—especially after long days outdoors or in air-conditioned spaces. The ANUA Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil steps in as the soothing ritual for the season. Infused with calming Heartleaf extract, this Korean cleansing oil melts away makeup, sunscreen, and blackheads without stripping away natural moisture. It’s the ideal first step in a double-cleansing routine that leaves skin feeling calm, hydrated, and luminous—perfect for that glass-skin glow even in the crisp desert chill. Gentle enough for sensitive and acne-prone skin, it delivers a deep clean that keeps pores clear and complexion smooth, all while staying kind to the eyes.
The Some By Mi Bye Bye Blackhead 30 Days Miracle Green Tea Tox Bubble Cleanser is a Korean skincare favourite that makes unclogging pores feel oddly satisfying. Powered by green tea extract, BHA, and 16 types of tea ingredients, it works like a detox mask and cleanser in one—gently bubbling up on dry skin to lift away blackheads, sebum, and dirt without harsh scrubbing. Once massaged and rinsed, it leaves skin looking smoother, cleaner, and less congested. The mild yet effective exfoliating action makes it perfect for oily and combination skin, especially during the UAE’s cooler months when dust and dry air can make pores appear larger and texture uneven. Used a few times a week, it refreshes dull, tired skin and helps maintain that clean, glassy glow Koreans swear by—all while adding a little spa-like fun to your evening cleanse.
This Korean cleansing oil packs a serious punch while staying surprisingly gentle—infused with ginseng seed oil, soybean oil as the base (approximately 50 per cent), and a blend of botanical oils that glide over the skin to dissolve makeup, sunscreen and sebum without leaving a greasy residue.Users say that after massaging it onto dry skin and emulsifying with a splash of water, the oil turns milky and rinses clean, leaving skin feeling soft and nourished—rather than tight or stripped. While it’s formulated for “all skin types,” reviewers with sensitive or acne-prone skin caution checking for breakouts since the rich oil blend may still trigger reactions in some. In the UAE, where indoor air-conditioning and outdoor UV exposure during winter can leave skin feeling depleted and layered with makeup or SPF, this cleansing oil is a smart step in a double-cleanse routine: it tackles the day’s buildup while giving a soothing herbal boost from the ginseng extract—perfect for prep before toner, essence and hydration.
With its pillowy, mochi-like texture, this Arencia cleansing cream is a standout in Korean skincare—and particularly well suited to skin that fluctuates between oily indoors and dry outdoors, as many experience in the UAE. Infused with rice water and rice powder, it purifies pores and gently sweeps away makeup, sebum and fine-dust particles while still preserving moisture. Witch hazel and hyssop extracts lend extra calming and oil-controlling benefits, making this a smart pick for combination or oily-prone skin that’s been layered with SPF and city pollution. Users report that even though it offers deep cleansing, it doesn’t leave skin feeling stripped—rather softer, smoother and more even-textured. In the UAE’s indoor-air-conditioned and cooler winter months, when skin can feel both greasy and dry, this cleanser bridges the gap: deep cleans but also keeps things balanced. Use it as a daily foam or occasionally as a mask-style treatment for added clarity in the T-zone.
The TOSOWOONG Arbutin 7% + Tranexamic Acid 4% Cream is a brightening cream that tackles dark spots, dullness, and uneven tone head-on. Packed with 70,000 ppm of arbutin and 40,000 ppm of tranexamic acid (TXA), it doesn’t just fade pigmentation — it calms inflammation and boosts overall skin clarity. Add in niacinamide and glutathione, and you’ve got a multitasking formula that helps your skin look smoother, clearer, and more luminous over time. The texture is lightweight and non-sticky, making it perfect for layering under sunscreen or moisturiser — a must in the UAE’s sunny, air-conditioned climate. If you’re dealing with post-acne marks or sun-induced pigmentation, this cream’s active blend works quietly but effectively to restore your glow, one layer at a time.
If your skin’s craving a radiant boost, the Medicube Deep Vitamin C Golden Capsule Face Moisturiser delivers it, well. Inside its clear gel-base, shimmering golden liposome capsules burst upon application, releasing potent Vitamin C, niacinamide and sea-buckthorn extract deep into your skin. The texture is light, non-sticky and absorbs easily—making it ideal under the UAE’s dry indoor air and bright outdoor sun alike. Use it as your evening “radiance lock” after cleanser and toner: smooth it over face and neck, let the capsules dissolve into a luminous finish, and follow with sunscreen the next morning. In a climate where environmental stress and UV exposure can dull tone and reveal early signs of ageing, this moisturizer stands out as both a glow-enhancer and a supportive anti-wrinkle ally. Clinical feedback even shows very low irritation risk, which is helpful for mixed or sensitive skin types navigating indoor-air-conditioned environments and desert sun alike.
This Korean peel‑off mask is a smart pick for anyone dealing with clogged pores, whiteheads and blackheads, especially in climates like the UAE where indoor air‑conditioning, outdoor dust and oily T‑zones can combine to stress skin. The formula uses salicylic acid to help unclog pores, and antibacterial honey to soothe inflamed skin. You apply a thin layer onto clean, dry skin, let it dry into a peelable film and then gently remove it—revealing smoother, less congested skin beneath. While the mask works best on oily or breakout‑prone skin (and may feel intense for very sensitive types), it provides a satisfying “take‑off” effect and a fresh‑faced finish that’s handy before a big event or for a weekend deep‑clean. Because the UAE’s winter involves alternating between dry indoors and humid outdoors, incorporating a peel‑off mask like this once a week can help keep buildup, oil and impurities in check—especially around the nose and chin where blackheads tend to linger.
This overnight luxury from Korean skincare MISSHA is the kind of mask you apply just before bed—and wake up to smoother, calmer, visibly revived skin. The Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Sleeping Mask is enriched with snail secretion filtrate, niacinamide and centella extract, ingredients known for soothing irritation, supporting barrier repair and helping fade uneven tone. In the UAE, where indoor air‑conditioning, shifting temperatures and sun exposure can leave skin feeling stressed overnight, this mask works behind the scenes—locking in moisture, calming visible redness, and giving the skin that soft, rested glow come morning. Users report it absorbs well without heaviness, leaves no sticky film and delivers results you can see with consistent use. Ideal for normal‑to‑dry complexions or anyone looking to reboot their texture after a week of city‑life pollution or travel, it functions as a mini night spa treatment in a jar. Just smooth a thin layer over clean skin before lights‑out and let it work its magic while you sleep.
In the cool UAE winter nights, where indoor air‑conditioning and dry outdoor breezes can leave skin feeling parched and lacklustre, this luxurious Korean sleeping mask becomes a true skin‑care ally. Powered by the brand’s Nutritive RED Elixir™ — a blend of antioxidant‑rich pomegranate extract and skin‑barrier‑boosting jujube — the Overnight Vitalizing Mask works as you sleep to deeply nourish, strengthen and revive your complexion. Reviewers consistently praise waking up to visibly softer, more luminous skin, with the texture described as rich, cream‑like yet absorbing well into the skin. While the herbal scent and richer texture may feel more indulgent than minimal, it makes sense as a treat‑like step for skin that needs extra care after a long day battling sun, dust and climate control. It’s ideally used 2–3 times a week as the final step in your night ritual—apply a quarter‑size amount after everything else, wait five minutes, then sleep. If your skin’s barrier feels tired, you’re craving that “next‑morning glow,” or you simply want a premium overnight reload, this mask delivers. Just keep in mind for oilier skin types or very humid nights in the UAE, you may want to use a lighter layer so you don’t end up feeling too heavy.
If you’re after a 'skin‑but‑better' finish with real sun protection, this tinted fluid sunscreen from Beauty of Joseon ticks both boxes. Available in 12 sheer, buildable shades and powered by mineral UV filters (zinc oxide) with broad‑spectrum coverage, it layers smoothly over your morning skincare routine. Reviewers highlight that it feels lightweight, blends seamlessly, and leaves a subtle tint that evens tone while giving a radiant glow—without the heavy foundation look. In the UAE’s climate — where bright sunlight, dust, and indoor air‑conditioning can all stress your skin — this formula works as a clever multitasker: providing daily SPF defence while offering a hint of finish that keeps you looking polished during rushed mornings. One thing to note: because it’s tinted, you’ll still want to apply a generous amount (as you would any sunscreen) to ensure full protection and let it set a moment before makeup.
If your skin is craving that supple, “glass skin” glow while navigating the indoor air‑conditioning and desert sun of the UAE, this Triple Collagen set from Korean brand Medicube is a streamlined powerhouse routine. The set (toner + serum + cream) harnesses the brand’s “Triple Collagen Complex”—which combines hydrolysed collagen, atelocollagen and soluble collagen—to deeply hydrate, boost firmness and refine texture. Starting with the toner that delivers 10,000ppm of these collagens to hydrate and plump the skin, the serum adds niacinamide and hyaluronic acid for glow and clarity, and the cream locks everything in with rich but non‑heavy nourishment. Together, this routine supports skin resilience—ideal for climates where moisture is stripped by AC indoors and UV/heat outdoors. Over consistent use, expect smoother surface, reduced fatigue‑look and a more refined, luminous appearance. It’s especially suited to those experiencing early signs of firmness loss, dehydration or dullness. If you’re after a well‑rounded skincare set that simplifies a full step‑up routine while delivering visible texture and tone benefits, this is a compelling option.
Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.
